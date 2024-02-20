Sign up
Previous
Photo 4067
Flooded field
FOR-Week 4- 20
Reflections in the recent flooded fields . So much rain making for a very wet February !
NB. Nice viewed on black !
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
reflections
,
b/w
,
flooded
,
fields
,
for2024
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful image!
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous image with wonderful reflections, looks great on black.
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one, so beautiful fav
February 20th, 2024
