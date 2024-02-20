Previous
Flooded field by beryl
Photo 4067

Flooded field

FOR-Week 4- 20
Reflections in the recent flooded fields . So much rain making for a very wet February !
NB. Nice viewed on black !
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful image!
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous image with wonderful reflections, looks great on black.
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one, so beautiful fav
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise