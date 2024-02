The Square at Much Wenlock

FOR- Week 5 - 29 - Buildings .



Much Wenlock is a beautiful medieval market town in Shropshire - in front is the museum and information centre , and to the right, the Guildhall in the black and white building .

Whew ! the last day of the month and the FOR journey for another year . - a pleasure , some a struggle and a learning curve , Hopefully we shall do the same thing in 12 month's time !! But at the moment back to colour therapy !!!!!