At Conwy by beryl
Photo 4077

At Conwy

FOR - Week 5 - 28 - Buildings
A terrace of cottages at the sea's edge in Conwy. Most probably originally a row of cottages occupies by the fishermen and families !
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
1116% complete

