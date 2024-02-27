Sign up
Previous
Photo 4076
Maritime museum
FOR - Week 5 - 27 - Buildings
The maritime Museum at Porthmadog. A long low building of local stone and slates .
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
5492
photos
124
followers
80
following
1116% complete
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th August 2023 3:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
building
,
b/w
,
porthmadog
,
maritime-museum
,
for2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love historical places and spaces.
February 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great looking building, you have some fabulous shots of lovely buildings Beryl.
February 27th, 2024
