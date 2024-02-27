Previous
Maritime museum by beryl
Photo 4076

Maritime museum

FOR - Week 5 - 27 - Buildings
The maritime Museum at Porthmadog. A long low building of local stone and slates .
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Love historical places and spaces.
February 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great looking building, you have some fabulous shots of lovely buildings Beryl.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise