Previous
Photo 4081
In the pink
Rainbow - 3 Pink
Thanks for your kind words - still very painful - shall have to put up with it !!!!!!!!!At least I can faff about to occupy the brain and wile the time away
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5497
photos
125
followers
80
following
Tags
pink
,
rhododendrons
,
rainbow2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful and lovely presentation
March 3rd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely. Hope the pain eases soon!
March 3rd, 2024
Annie D
ace
I hope you're feeling better soon.
March 3rd, 2024
