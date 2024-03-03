Previous
In the pink by beryl
In the pink

Rainbow - 3 Pink


Thanks for your kind words - still very painful - shall have to put up with it !!!!!!!!!At least I can faff about to occupy the brain and wile the time away
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1118% complete

Beautiful and lovely presentation
March 3rd, 2024  
So lovely. Hope the pain eases soon!
March 3rd, 2024  
I hope you're feeling better soon.
March 3rd, 2024  
