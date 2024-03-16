Previous
Viola twirl by beryl
Viola twirl

Rainbow - purple - 16 - Viola
Another in my week of twirls - purple viola,
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully twirled.
March 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
a wonderful twirl
March 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Another fabulous swirl. I hope you are beginning to feel much better.
March 16th, 2024  
