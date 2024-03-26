Previous
Poppy - orange. by beryl
Poppy - orange.

Rainbow - orange - 26 - poppy.
One of the poppies I grow in the garden - I have a sneaky feeling that I have lost this last year when I re- planted this corner of the garden !
26th March 2024

Beryl Lloyd

Dione Giorgio
Great close up. And very nicely presented.
March 26th, 2024  
