Previous
Photo 4105
Marigold - yellow
Rainbow- yellow- 27- A single petalled marigold Most of the marigolds in the garden are double petalled , but occasionally we have the single petalled one .
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5521
photos
124
followers
77
following
1124% complete
View this month »
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th October 2023 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
marigold
,
rainbow2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful picture. Great framing.
March 27th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Just so pretty. Lovely frame too.
March 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
March 27th, 2024
