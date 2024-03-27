Previous
Marigold - yellow by beryl
Marigold - yellow

Rainbow- yellow- 27- A single petalled marigold Most of the marigolds in the garden are double petalled , but occasionally we have the single petalled one .
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful picture. Great framing.
March 27th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Just so pretty. Lovely frame too.
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
March 27th, 2024  
