On the roof top.

Thought it looked rather interesting as I sat in my car waiting for Gary.



Today we both went for our flue and covid jabs. Then a pub lunch. I then went with G to buy a new laptop . His was becoming very unreliable . I took the opportunity to buy it for him for an early Christmas . Present .

NB. photo taken and edited on my i Phone - didn't realise I had OVER edited it untill I posted it and viewed it on the laptop !