A new Anthurium pot-plant . by beryl
A new Anthurium pot-plant .

I purchased this new plant to cheer up the dining room.
T.oday a day after the flue and covid jabs. Both arms rather sore and seems to have aggregated n my usual aches and pains .and has k nocked me out for ten as I have slept most of the day.!! Gary says he had no ill effect !

Not the best of days HAD a message from my friend's daughter that my friend Dot had passed away this morning after a long illness .Dot and I had taught for30+ years in the same schools both retired before Dot went to live in France with her Daughter . Such wonderful and fond memories I have of our youth.

Now my laptop has refused to upload photos! Hence using my iPhone- which I do not like too much . OH DEAR, shall have to take laptop to my computer chappie in the hope I will not have to go and purchase a new laptop for me as well.
Oh well what will be,will be.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
Pat Knowles ace
Such a treat Beryl & the pot is perfect to bring out the best bits of both. Sorry you’re knocked for six with the jabs….our turn next Saturday. Sorry you’re sad too…..remember the good times when you were both young! Better day tomorrow hopefully!
October 4th, 2024  
haskar ace
This plant cheered up not only the dining room but also your soul. Get well soon.
October 4th, 2024  
Heather ace
So pretty, especially against all the surrounding white! I hope you're feeling better soon, Beryl! Sorry to hear about your friend Dot. That's sad news to receive. Take good care. xx
October 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Sorry to hear of your sad news, but think on the happy memories. I'm sure this new plant will cheer you up a little
October 4th, 2024  
