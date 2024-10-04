A new Anthurium pot-plant .

I purchased this new plant to cheer up the dining room.

T.oday a day after the flue and covid jabs. Both arms rather sore and seems to have aggregated n my usual aches and pains .and has k nocked me out for ten as I have slept most of the day.!! Gary says he had no ill effect !



Not the best of days HAD a message from my friend's daughter that my friend Dot had passed away this morning after a long illness .Dot and I had taught for30+ years in the same schools both retired before Dot went to live in France with her Daughter . Such wonderful and fond memories I have of our youth.



Now my laptop has refused to upload photos! Hence using my iPhone- which I do not like too much . OH DEAR, shall have to take laptop to my computer chappie in the hope I will not have to go and purchase a new laptop for me as well.

Oh well what will be,will be.