Previous
Photo 4299
Tradescantia
A rather sprawling pot plant that I grew from a few cuttings , but I love it for its beautiful coloured foliage .
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
4
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5716
photos
121
followers
74
following
1177% complete
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th October 2024 4:10pm
Tags
purple
,
tradescantia
,
pot-plant
Diana
ace
How wonderful this looks, for a moment I thought it was a flower! Beautifully captured and gorgeous colour.
October 5th, 2024
julia
ace
It is lovely colour but I would never grow it as it takes of our gardens here in NZ..
October 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love it
October 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@julzmaioro
- amazed at this, in our climate, we only grow it as indoor pot-plants in the UK. so it seems one nation's weed is another's treasure ! I can well imagine how evasive it could be with the ease it is to take cuttings and grow !
October 5th, 2024
