Tradescantia

A rather sprawling pot plant that I grew from a few cuttings , but I love it for its beautiful coloured foliage .
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
How wonderful this looks, for a moment I thought it was a flower! Beautifully captured and gorgeous colour.
October 5th, 2024  
julia ace
It is lovely colour but I would never grow it as it takes of our gardens here in NZ..
October 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love it
October 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@julzmaioro - amazed at this, in our climate, we only grow it as indoor pot-plants in the UK. so it seems one nation's weed is another's treasure ! I can well imagine how evasive it could be with the ease it is to take cuttings and grow !
October 5th, 2024  
