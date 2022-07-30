Diagonals - Abstract .

Make 30 Photos -- 30- diagonals



It has been a fun month meeting all the daily challenges of the Month's task , At the beginning of the month I was dubious whether or not I would be able to comply with each challenge - but amazingly got to the end !

Having failed to find any diagonal patterns in the home , decided to create an abstract !



Ps - having computer trouble--I can not always register the comment I make on your photos ! - so frustrating when I have written my comment to not be able to send it ! - apologies !