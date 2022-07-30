Previous
Next
Diagonals - Abstract . by beryl
Photo 1128

Diagonals - Abstract .

Make 30 Photos -- 30- diagonals

It has been a fun month meeting all the daily challenges of the Month's task , At the beginning of the month I was dubious whether or not I would be able to comply with each challenge - but amazingly got to the end !
Having failed to find any diagonal patterns in the home , decided to create an abstract !

Ps - having computer trouble--I can not always register the comment I make on your photos ! - so frustrating when I have written my comment to not be able to send it ! - apologies !
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Well done and perfect for the challenge.
July 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent one!
Re - commenting, I have agreed with you on your other post.
July 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise