The Woollen Mill @ Dinas Mawddwy by beryl
Photo 1162

The Woollen Mill @ Dinas Mawddwy

Travelling home today and our 1st sight of rain in the whole week. As we travelled down through Wales we had a mixture of heavy rain showers and brilliant sunshine At Dinas Maldwyn the heavens opened . This was once a Woollen Mill and I do remember it being in production making lovely Welsh materials and blankets.and clothing. Today it has ceased to be a working mill and is a Shop of materials , clothing and object made for the tourist industry. We stopped here for a mid morning snack to break the journey.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

Lesley ace
Yes, a real mixture day today. Great capture of the weather.
August 12th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely that the building is still being used to trade in fabrics and creative resources.
August 12th, 2023  
