The Woollen Mill @ Dinas Mawddwy

Travelling home today and our 1st sight of rain in the whole week. As we travelled down through Wales we had a mixture of heavy rain showers and brilliant sunshine At Dinas Maldwyn the heavens opened . This was once a Woollen Mill and I do remember it being in production making lovely Welsh materials and blankets.and clothing. Today it has ceased to be a working mill and is a Shop of materials , clothing and object made for the tourist industry. We stopped here for a mid morning snack to break the journey.