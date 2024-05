A wonderful sweet spicy exotic scent wafting around my head space…

Positive thinking always has the power to turn a hard day into a manageable one and a good day into an even better one.

A delicious treat is always a good idea to kick start your day… for me a croissant & coffee.



I read books to my children with such joy, I loved the as much as they did… again mum



One of my fav quotes:

"You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — A.A. Mine



And we are…