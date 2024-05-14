Love and Roses

The most gorgeous fragrance…



Apologies, i had a gloriously busy weekend, full on studying and catching up with our friend.

I’ll reply to your lovely messages later today, I’m looking forward to putting my feet up and seeing your fab photos too.



Ooo roses. the world’s most recognisable and romantic flower has grown to represent much more than vibrant shades and intricate blossoms. Thanks to literature and its many references to the rose, the beautiful bloom and its accompanying thorns have come to represent hope, life, and, of course, love.