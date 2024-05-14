Previous
Love and Roses by beverley365
Love and Roses

The most gorgeous fragrance…

Apologies, i had a gloriously busy weekend, full on studying and catching up with our friend.
I’ll reply to your lovely messages later today, I’m looking forward to putting my feet up and seeing your fab photos too.

Ooo roses. the world’s most recognisable and romantic flower has grown to represent much more than vibrant shades and intricate blossoms. Thanks to literature and its many references to the rose, the beautiful bloom and its accompanying thorns have come to represent hope, life, and, of course, love.
Beverley

A perfect red rose. Fav.
May 14th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
This one looks lovely and velvety soft!
May 14th, 2024  
