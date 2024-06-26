Previous
I’m getting closer… it’s hiding behind the trees by beverley365
296 / 365

I’m getting closer… it’s hiding behind the trees

I noticed the awe… smiles & happiness as people walked towards the tower, the dog walkers that live close by stop and smile.

The runners stopping and taking a breath, looking up probably for inspiration.

Whether you're a hopeless romantic or simply in search of a unique and unforgettable experience, the Eiffel Tower will capture your heart and leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

“We'll always have Paris.”

This memorable quote was spoken by Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca.
a favourite movie of mine…

