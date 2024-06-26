Sign up
296 / 365
I’m getting closer… it’s hiding behind the trees
I noticed the awe… smiles & happiness as people walked towards the tower, the dog walkers that live close by stop and smile.
The runners stopping and taking a breath, looking up probably for inspiration.
Whether you're a hopeless romantic or simply in search of a unique and unforgettable experience, the Eiffel Tower will capture your heart and leave you with memories to last a lifetime.
“We'll always have Paris.”
This memorable quote was spoken by Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca.
a favourite movie of mine…
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
