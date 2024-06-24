Sunny Sunday vibes

A beautiful morning and so welcome, i was up and out sharpish and off to see the progress of the Olympics preparations.



I love being an early bird, the metro was super quiet no surprise… I habitually write my daily journal & people watch. For me travelling on the metro takes me back to my 20’s … makes me feel young… & excited.



The sun was bouncing over this rose… gosh it was so eye catching, such beautiful plants adorned this florist / café & all my favourite colours… very little fragrance.



Nice to see joggers and people walking their dogs in the morning sunshine.



Ooo I’ve arrived…











