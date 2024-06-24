Previous
Sunny Sunday vibes by beverley365
Photo 816

Sunny Sunday vibes

A beautiful morning and so welcome, i was up and out sharpish and off to see the progress of the Olympics preparations.

I love being an early bird, the metro was super quiet no surprise… I habitually write my daily journal & people watch. For me travelling on the metro takes me back to my 20’s … makes me feel young… & excited.

The sun was bouncing over this rose… gosh it was so eye catching, such beautiful plants adorned this florist / café & all my favourite colours… very little fragrance.

Nice to see joggers and people walking their dogs in the morning sunshine.

Ooo I’ve arrived…





24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
223% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful rose!
June 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise