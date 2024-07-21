Sign up
Previous
Photo 843
Like a ray of sunshine this yellow rose brightens my morning.
The church bells are ringing, the garden is blooming although in need of a spritz of love,
A warm lovely morning with heavy clouds, not a spot of blue sky to be seen… yet
I have positive sunday vibes this morning, a busy fun day working and planning.
Happy Sunday thoughts…
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1164
photos
104
followers
138
following
230% complete
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
318
840
319
841
320
842
843
321
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
21st July 2024 10:12am
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 21st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
July 21st, 2024
