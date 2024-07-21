Previous
Like a ray of sunshine this yellow rose brightens my morning. by beverley365
Like a ray of sunshine this yellow rose brightens my morning.

The church bells are ringing, the garden is blooming although in need of a spritz of love,

A warm lovely morning with heavy clouds, not a spot of blue sky to be seen… yet

I have positive sunday vibes this morning, a busy fun day working and planning.

Happy Sunday thoughts…



Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
July 21st, 2024  
