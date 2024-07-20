slosh, splash, splosh, splatter, sputter, swoosh

Striding into the eco park this morning in the glorious sunshine I saw our lovely neighbour sitting on the wall of the pond just enjoying the sounds, the peace and breathing in the nature.



He’d been to church and looked quite dapper in his suit and tie, there’s a feeling of togetherness and kindness in the area, a very strong feeling joy & laughter with the younger families.

A strong community & support network.



Less is more…



I took some photos for him which really made his day, I was squeezed with hugs…



On the other side of the bridge the shallow swimming area is open and oh boy the children are loving it.



Lovely way to start my day.

