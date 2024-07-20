Previous
slosh, splash, splosh, splatter, sputter, swoosh by beverley365
Photo 842

slosh, splash, splosh, splatter, sputter, swoosh

Striding into the eco park this morning in the glorious sunshine I saw our lovely neighbour sitting on the wall of the pond just enjoying the sounds, the peace and breathing in the nature.

He’d been to church and looked quite dapper in his suit and tie, there’s a feeling of togetherness and kindness in the area, a very strong feeling joy & laughter with the younger families.
A strong community & support network.

Less is more…

I took some photos for him which really made his day, I was squeezed with hugs…

On the other side of the bridge the shallow swimming area is open and oh boy the children are loving it.

Lovely way to start my day.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
With you title I was imagining your lovely neighbour falling in the water.
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise