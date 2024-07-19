Sign up
Photo 841
Sharing luck around the world…
Fields of white clover, soooo pretty in fields of luck & love for the world we live in.
These small unassuming flowers are really quite special…
The plants and flowers are high in phosphorus, calcium, and protein. This is one of the reasons that many herbivores will choose to consume clovers when they appear in a habitat.
They also release a large amount of nitrogen into the ground around them when they germinate and grow.
It has been calculated that 150 lbs of nitrogen can be added to an acre of land if an appropriate amount of this is grown on it.
