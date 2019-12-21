Previous
This Year Santa Is Driving A Red 1947 Fire Truck. by bigdad
This Year Santa Is Driving A Red 1947 Fire Truck.

21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Jane Anderson ace
What a memory this created for us. Walking through the magical Santa Fe plaza, all lit up to the sky with Christmas lights, and hearing the whir of the old-fashioned fire truck. As we got near, we saw Santa hugging little children, people gathering around in excitement, and "Felix Navidad" blaring all around. It was a true Santa Fe moment!
December 21st, 2019  
