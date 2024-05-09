Previous
The DaVinci Fish by bigdad
Photo 1063

The DaVinci Fish

This art is in a Residential / Commercial neighborhood. The tail moves with the wind and the whole fish rotates on the base. It is in Bombay Beach, by the Salton Sea.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise