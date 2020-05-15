Previous
Next
This garage sale was pretty much picked over. by bigdad
Photo 876

This garage sale was pretty much picked over.

15th May 2020 15th May 20

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Anderson ace
Funny, yet sad too. I suspect this is a homeless person's camp.
May 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise