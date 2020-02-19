Sign up
Photo 1144
Bookworms!
Day 40 - We’ve just spent a lovely couple of days with our daughter and twin granddaughters, they are 6 mths old and love books, they have recently learnt to roll onto their tummies which is their preferred position for everything!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
