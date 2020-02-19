Previous
Next
Bookworms! by bigmxx
Photo 1144

Bookworms!

Day 40 - We’ve just spent a lovely couple of days with our daughter and twin granddaughters, they are 6 mths old and love books, they have recently learnt to roll onto their tummies which is their preferred position for everything!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise