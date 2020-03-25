Sign up
Photo 1179
Bombarded!
Day 85 - I'm not sure what this bug is but there were loads of them hovering about in my garden, they kept dive bombing me, so much for enjoying the sun!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
