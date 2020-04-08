Previous
Playing tents! by bigmxx
Photo 1193

Playing tents!

Day 99 - I love the way these caterpillars look like they are playing tents in the sunshine, I'm not sure what type they are, but there sure were a load of them!
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
