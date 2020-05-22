Previous
Hiding in plain sight! by bigmxx
Photo 1237

Hiding in plain sight!

Day 143 - I'm sure this young rabbit thought I couldn't see it hiding behind the blade of grass!
22nd May 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
338% complete

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A very cute photo. Lovely light. We’re having a serious problem with baby bunnies in the garden 😂.
May 22nd, 2020  
