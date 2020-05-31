Previous
by bigmxx
Day 152 - I love this time of year when all the butteries and dragonflies are stopping by, This Small tortoiseshell butterfly kept coming up really close to me (I'm sure they know I afraid of them!)
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
