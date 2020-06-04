Previous
Next
A little bit of sunshine on a gloomy day! by bigmxx
Photo 1250

A little bit of sunshine on a gloomy day!

Day 156 - We had the promise of rain all day today but it never came, but it was gloomy all day until I found this little buttercup and then it brightened my day!
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise