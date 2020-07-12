Finished!

Day 194 - Today they put the finishing oil coat on this wood carving at Oare Gunpowder Works Country Park.



The Oare Gunpowder Works was founded at the end of the seventeenth century. In the nineteenth century it was acquired by John Hall and Sons, owners of the Home and Marsh Gunpowder Works in Faversham. The Oare Works produced black powder, continuing to do so until 1934 when production was moved to Ardeer, Scotland. Many of the original buildings/structures survived. In 2005, the overgrown site was cleared and regenerated as a Country Park with free public access. The gunpowder buildings were stabilised and restored and some of the machinery brought back from Ardeer and put on display. A small musuem was created to show the history of the gunpowder works.