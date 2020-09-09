Previous
Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Photo 1347

Taking a rest!

Day 253 - I don't blame this dragonfly (Comman Darter) taking a rest it looks like it's seen better days, but it's nice to see them still around
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

