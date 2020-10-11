Previous
Echinop - still beautiful! by bigmxx
Photo 1379

Echinop - still beautiful!

Day 285 - It's been a lovely cold sunny day, just right for wrapping up and going for a walk and seeing autumns colours erupting everywhere!
11th October 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
