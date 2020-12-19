Inside looking out - my light has gone out!

Day 354 - My heart is broken all over again, I can't see my daughter's and Granddaughters for Christmas, it's been so long since I've had a cuddle, I can't believe the Government got it so wrong yet again, this variant strain of Covid has been around since early October it's gone through my hospital like wildfire (I've held my breath every time I do my lateral flow test, fingers crossed I haven't got it and spoil everyone's Christmas met up), how comes the Government didn't recognise it before promising hope to families for Christmas and why wait until the weekend before Christmas, when people have just been paid and spent the day buying their food for Christmas - sorry everyone rant over :(