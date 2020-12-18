Previous
Stopping for a snack! by bigmxx
Photo 1447

Stopping for a snack!

Day 353 - This squirrel was foraging for food in the rotting leaves , it must have found something as it shot up a tree and sat there nibbling what ever it was!
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
396% complete

View this month »

