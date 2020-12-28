Previous
Stop playing with your food! by bigmxx
Photo 1457

Day 363 - It has been so cold today I couldn't be bothered to wrap up and go out walking so I took a picture through the closed doors, I was amused to see this pigeon picking up the bread and throwing it into the air - I'm not sure why!
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

