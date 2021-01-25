Previous
Another angle!

Day 25 - We wrapped up warmly and went to Leeds Castle, Maidstone for a walk around the gardens, I haven't noticed the castle from this angle before, I can only think it's because of the lack of leaves on the trees.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Michelle

