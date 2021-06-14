Previous
Can you smell it! by bigmxx
Photo 1625

Can you smell it!

Day 165 - I love Wisteria, just not in my garden. When we moved into our current house the previous owners had let it grow wild across all the fences and the garage and it looked a right mess so we had to take it out!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
