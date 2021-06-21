Previous
Next
I'm glad it's not my plant! by bigmxx
Photo 1632

I'm glad it's not my plant!

Day 172 - I thought we suffered in our garden with a lot of aphids but this plant from someone's garden is more aphids than plant!
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What an amazing macro! I've never seen black aphids before. Cool!
June 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise