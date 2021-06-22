Sign up
Photo 1633
I hope it's a good bug!
Day 173 - The Lavender has just started to flower and the fragrance has started but the bees aren't interested just yet, but this colourful bug was very interested!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely capture. Nice soft color and light!
June 22nd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice capture with pretty colors.
June 22nd, 2021
