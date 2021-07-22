Previous
Hiding among the leaves!
Hiding among the leaves!

Day 203 - The poor insects and bugs must be suffering with the heat, I found this butterfly low down near the ground under some trees - I not sure what it is but it looks like a speckled wood butterfly (so Mr Google says)!
