Colourful! by bigmxx
Photo 1665

Colourful!

Day 205 - This thistle was standing proud among the seeds fairies that had been knocked of by the rain!
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
456% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous shot of your thistle!
July 24th, 2021  
