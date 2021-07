And relax!

Day 209 - This is our abode for the next 3 nights, its a shepherds hut on a working farm in the lovely village of Little Tew in Oxfordshire. Outside our doors is a paddock with horses roaming around and an abundance of chickens and cockerels, I hope they don't wake us up too early, but then I might let them off as I have fresh free range eggs waiting here for my breakfast!