Hiding from the rain!

Day 211 - Another rainy day so we took sanctuary in another National Trust property. This is Canons Ashby one of the oldest country houses in Northamptonshire, it was built in the 1550s using the remains of a medieval priory. It was built by John Dryden, the Great Grandfather of the Poet Laureate of the same name, It was extended in the 1590s by Sir Erasmus Dryden and underwent further alterations and decorations in the late 16th century and early 18th century.