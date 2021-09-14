Sign up
Photo 1717
So tall!
Day 357 - The first toadstool in my lawn this year but I'm sure it won't be the last. I'm very glad the grass doesn't grow as quickly, this wasn't visible yesterday!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! So tall in no time at all!
September 14th, 2021
