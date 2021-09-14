Previous
So tall! by bigmxx
Photo 1717

So tall!

Day 357 - The first toadstool in my lawn this year but I'm sure it won't be the last. I'm very glad the grass doesn't grow as quickly, this wasn't visible yesterday!
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
470% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Wow! So tall in no time at all!
September 14th, 2021  
