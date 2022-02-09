Previous
Random patterns! by bigmxx
Photo 1865

Random patterns!

Day 40 - Day 5 of isolation, 1st LFT towards freedom - fat chance of that it was positive!
These patterns are from the glass in my front door and they represent how my brain feels at the moment - fuzzy!
9th February 2022

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

