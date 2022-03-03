Previous
Room with a view! by bigmxx
Photo 1887

Room with a view!

Day 62 - We’re here! lovely warm weather but typical Lanzarote it’s a bit breezy!
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
516% complete

