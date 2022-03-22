Previous
What a difference the sun makes! by bigmxx
Photo 1906

What a difference the sun makes!

Day 81 - It has been a glorious few days and my Camellia has loved the sun and opened up most of the buds!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful! The sun was out today here too, it makes such a difference.
March 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Glorious! Love the patterns in the petals.
March 22nd, 2022  
