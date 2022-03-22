Sign up
Photo 1906
What a difference the sun makes!
Day 81 - It has been a glorious few days and my Camellia has loved the sun and opened up most of the buds!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1906
photos
49
followers
58
following
522% complete
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful! The sun was out today here too, it makes such a difference.
March 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Glorious! Love the patterns in the petals.
March 22nd, 2022
