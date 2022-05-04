Sign up
Photo 1949
Cheeky!
Day 124 - This cheeky calf was having a run around with the others when it suddenly stopped and looked at me and I'm sure it poked it's tongue out at me on purpose!.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a cutie !!
May 4th, 2022
