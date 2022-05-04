Previous
Next
Cheeky! by bigmxx
Photo 1949

Cheeky!

Day 124 - This cheeky calf was having a run around with the others when it suddenly stopped and looked at me and I'm sure it poked it's tongue out at me on purpose!.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cutie !!
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise