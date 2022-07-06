Previous
Next
Finished just in time! by bigmxx
Photo 2012

Finished just in time!

Day 187 - My husband is free of Covid so we are off to see our New Grandson today, I can’t wait! Unfortunately both the twins have Chicken Pox, but luckily we’ve both had it!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise