What do you mean you want your ball back! by bigmxx
Photo 2036

What do you mean you want your ball back!

Day 211 - This young dog's owner threw the ball into the sea, the dog rushed in and retrieved it but refused to come back out of the water, we watched for 10 minutes and it still hadn't moved!
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Michelle

Mags ace
LOL! Cute capture and great story.
July 30th, 2022  
