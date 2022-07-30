Sign up
Photo 2036
What do you mean you want your ball back!
Day 211 - This young dog's owner threw the ball into the sea, the dog rushed in and retrieved it but refused to come back out of the water, we watched for 10 minutes and it still hadn't moved!
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
LOL! Cute capture and great story.
July 30th, 2022
